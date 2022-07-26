Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,706,413 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley makes up approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.63% of W. R. Berkley worth $465,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of WRB opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.26. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

