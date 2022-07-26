Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,552 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $374,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.0 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 169.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

