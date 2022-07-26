Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $309.62 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,970 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $309,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

