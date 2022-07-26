Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $356.63 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 831,002 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.52% of National Retail Properties worth $356,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.81.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.95%.

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Colliers Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

