Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $412.47 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,657 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Hershey worth $412,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after acquiring an additional 113,766 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

NYSE HSY opened at $216.86 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $329.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.03 and its 200-day moving average is $211.91.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

