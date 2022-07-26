Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,514,790 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514,790 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $437,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $89.78.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.