Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,762 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.46% of Quest Diagnostics worth $394,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,114,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,374,000 after purchasing an additional 578,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,975,000 after purchasing an additional 350,400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,896,000 after purchasing an additional 258,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,466,000 after purchasing an additional 197,774 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.89 and its 200 day moving average is $136.73. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

