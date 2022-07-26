Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,018,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,461 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of PepsiCo worth $345,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.78 and a 200 day moving average of $168.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.