VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSDA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.