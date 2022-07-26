VIMworld (VEED) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $221,344.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $221,344.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,914.15 or 0.99984310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016919 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VEED is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.