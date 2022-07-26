VITE (VITE) Price Down 4.4% This Week

VITE (VITE) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. VITE has a total market cap of $13.90 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 511,895,033 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

