Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Lowered to €13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VIVHY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vivendi from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.60 ($13.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €13.10 ($13.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Price Performance

OTCMKTS VIVHY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 97,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,670. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.