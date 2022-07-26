Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 143 by Analysts at UBS Group

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.72) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 225 ($2.71) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.02) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. 1,022,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,850. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.