Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 92,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 80,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after buying an additional 18,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.42.

NYSE ITW opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.79 and a 200-day moving average of $207.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

