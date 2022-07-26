Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 226 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 101.03%.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

