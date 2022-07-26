Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 293 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

