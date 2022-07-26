Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Danaher by 729.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 19,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

NYSE DHR opened at $273.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.77 and its 200 day moving average is $268.61. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

