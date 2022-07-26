Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $301.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.82.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.68.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

