Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Progressive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Progressive by 8.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 81.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1,062.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 68.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 54,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

PGR stock opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

