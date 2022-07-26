Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NEE opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

