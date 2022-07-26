Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $290.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day moving average is $311.41.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.