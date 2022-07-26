Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 990 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $156.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.73. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

