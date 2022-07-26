Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FREL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

