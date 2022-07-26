Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Trading Up 3.4%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) rose 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.80 and last traded at C$11.80. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.41.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.83. The stock has a market cap of C$382.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.88 million during the quarter.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

