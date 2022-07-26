Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WMT. Stephens dropped their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMT opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $361.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average of $137.93. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.