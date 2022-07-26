Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

NYSE WMT opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $361.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average is $137.93.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

