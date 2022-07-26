Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.69-$5.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.32 billion. Walmart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.62-$1.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.96.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $132.02. 3,533,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,496,561. The firm has a market cap of $361.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.02. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

