Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $537,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 540,751 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $76,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 44,288 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $189.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

