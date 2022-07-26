Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 93 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

META opened at $165.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.