Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 390 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $768,650,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE USB opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

