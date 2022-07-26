Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 61,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $29.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.