WebDollar Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $34,374.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000790 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004263 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00085748 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,513,991,371 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
