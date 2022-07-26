Wells Fargo & Company Boosts BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $45.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BankUnited from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.26.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

