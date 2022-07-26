Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $120.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Square from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Square to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.58.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. Square has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.17 and a beta of 2.45.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,276.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,909,072. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

