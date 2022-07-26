Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 907,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,099,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $162.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

