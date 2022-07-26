West Fraser Timber (WFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$10.29 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$12.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$12.63 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

TSE:WFG opened at C$127.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of C$11.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.24. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$85.15 and a 1-year high of C$132.91.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFG. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$146.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber to a “buy” rating and set a C$105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a C$190.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.20.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Earnings History for West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

