West Fraser Timber (WFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$10.29 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$12.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$12.63 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

TSE:WFG opened at C$127.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of C$11.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.24. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$85.15 and a 1-year high of C$132.91.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFG. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$146.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber to a “buy” rating and set a C$105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a C$190.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.20.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

