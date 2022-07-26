WHALE (WHALE) Price Reaches $1.70 on Exchanges

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00008039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and $228,364.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031781 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,524,754 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WHALE

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

