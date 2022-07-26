Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $11.86 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($6.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by ($11.86), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. Whirlpool updated its FY 2022 guidance to $22.00-$24.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $22.00-24.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $164.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.88 and a 200-day moving average of $183.51. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $245.44.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Whirlpool

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.