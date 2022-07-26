Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on August 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0282 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGYF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

