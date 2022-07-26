Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $890,416.18 and $44,001.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $100.18 or 0.00476367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Whiteheart Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

