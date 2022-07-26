Wilen Investment Management CORP. Purchases Shares of 24,367 Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.15% of Virco Mfg. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush set a $8.00 price objective on Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

NASDAQ:VIRC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. 24,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,513. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Virco Mfg. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

