Windsor Group LTD Buys 160 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock opened at $470.86 on Tuesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

