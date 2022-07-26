Windsor Group LTD Makes New $429,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,048,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after purchasing an additional 292,588 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 843.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

