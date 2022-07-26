Windsor Group LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 437,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 105,053 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

