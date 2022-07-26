Windsor Group LTD Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

IJK opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

