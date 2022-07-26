Windsor Group LTD Sells 1,380 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $177.29 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 172.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.62.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,676,936 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.