Windsor Group LTD Sells 8,148 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

