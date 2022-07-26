Windsor Group LTD Takes $343,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,527,000 after purchasing an additional 91,397 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PRU opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average is $107.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

