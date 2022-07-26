Wing Finance (WING) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.85 or 0.00027734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $15.83 million and $3.33 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00031607 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,704,504 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

