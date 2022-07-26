Wing (WING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.01 Million

Wing (WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00031662 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance.

Buying and Selling Wing

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.